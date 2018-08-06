MUSCATINE — The county's law enforcement received $17,406 in grant money from the U.S. Office of Justice Programs for enforcement programs for additional personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance and information systems for criminal justice.
The The Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program funds are split among the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department, the Drug Task Force and the Muscatine Police Department.
According to Chief Deputy Ardyth Slight, the Sheriff's Department has used the funding to help make up some equipment costs over the years.
"It’s allowed us to put the WatchGuard video cameras in all the squad cars," Slight said. "It also allowed us to continue to renew some of the cameras and buy replacements. We have used this JAG equipment grant to supplement the needs of the department."
Along with dashboard cameras, the department has used JAG money to purchase additional scanners for the departments electronic citation system and a body mic for the courthouse deputy.
"Before, at the courthouse, you don’t really have audio for the deputy sheriff," Slight said. "If he got into a scuffle or he had to make an arrest, we wanted to have some audio of the incident."
Slight said she is glad to see equipment like cameras and mics are being introduced in law enforcement.
"It's a transparency thing," Slight said. "Our courts expect it. The public expects it. 30 years ago, we didn't think about those kinds of things. When the violation is on camera or their demeanor or our demeanor is on camera, when we get a complaint, it's great that we can go into the system and figure out exactly what was said."
Chad Page of the Muscatine County Drug Task Force said that JAG money is able to supplement their budget. For the FY 2018, the task force is slated to receive $3,481.20. Page said that funding will go toward everyday costs like internet and long term needs like salary and benefits.
"It's definitely something that assists us in the day-to-day," Page said. "It's internet and telephones — things like that. Any amount helps with slowly diminishing budgets."