Muscatine lawn business to donate to local charities during the entire spring season

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine businessman will make a charitable donation each time someone rents a dump trailer.

Chase Conklin, owner of Lincoln Lawn Care, calls it a “Spring Clean-Up for a Cause” event. Lincoln Lawn Care will donate $30 to one of three charities each time someone rents its dump trailer during the months of April, May and June.

Conklin said he wanted to give back and set an example for his young daughter.

“I try to help out the community as much as I can,” Conklin said. “(Troy “Stinky” Philpott) does his haunted house and helps out with Freezing for Food, and I was kind of inspired by him.”

Conklin remembered Muscatine used to have a clean-up week. Having recently bought a dump trailer that can be used to take items and debris to the Transfer Station, he decided to put his trailer to use.

“This event is mainly aimed at people who may have a lot of items to throw away during their spring cleaning or who are starting a spring remodeling project. I decided to take 10% of the fee I normally charge and donate that amount ($30) to a charity,” he said.

Conklin said he would donate to Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) in April, the Muscatine Humane Society in May and Salvation Army of Muscatine County in June.

“I spoke with all three charities, and they were pretty excited about it,” Conklin said. “Honestly, I hope to raise as much money as I can for these charities. If that means that I have to buy another trailer because the demand is so high, then that’s what I’ll do.”

Conklin hopes to raise at least $300 for each charity. If Clean-Up for a Cause is successful, Conklin may make it an annual event.

“(Philpott) does his House of Horrors every Halloween, so I don’t see why we couldn’t do this every spring,” Conklin said. “I’ve always been a man of my word. If I say I’m going to do something, then that’s what I’m going to do. So I can promise that I will follow through on this, and maybe it’ll take off and alleviate some curbside pick-up work off of the city workers. I’m not sure where this is going to go, but I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to raise a lot for these charities.”

To schedule a drop-off or pick-up time, residents can go to www.lincolnlawn.com or call 563-299-7181.

