MUSCATINE — In the first of 18 regional summits across the state, leaders in business, education, economic development and the community gathered Friday to learn how they can make Muscatine future ready.
Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend opened the Future Iowa summit by announcing Iowa’s latest unemployment rate was 2.5 percent. The rate dropped slightly from 2.6 percent in August — the second lowest in the nation next to Hawaii at 2.1 percent — and is the lowest in 18 years.
Citing a 2015 study from Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, Townsend said 68 percent of Iowa jobs will require workers to have education and training beyond high school.
Townsend addressed Iowa experiencing a middle-skill job gap. She said there are many opportunities available for people to get the skills they need but that local leaders to ensure job seekers are aware of those opportunities and "we need to do it at a fairly aggressive rate because if we don’t have enough skilled workers — all the economic developer in the room know — we’re going to have a hard time attracting new business and we’re going to have a difficult time getting the existing business to expand because obviously without the skilled workers, they can’t do either.”
She went on to address beyond the goal deadline and said, “All of this has to be sustainable moving forward, too, so it’s not just doing something now to reach a goal in 2025. Hopefully, we can put systems in place that we can maintain that level of education attainment across our state in perpetuity.”
The forum tackled the issue from several sides, addressing challenges in education — not just getting students through high school, but set up to succeed after graduation, including arming students with a plan, what major employers in Muscatine are seeking in employees, the ways educators and businesses can work together to increase job skills among the workforce. Townsend said 54 percent of job applicants lack the required job skills, one of the biggest challenges she heard from employers.
Future Ready Iowa initiative has a goal to have 70 percent of Iowa’s workforce — around 127,700 people — trained or educated beyond high school by 2025. That total was broken down into three groups: 35,200 returning adult students ages 25-64, 41,200 traditional students ages 18-24 and 51,300 adults with no prior post-secondary education ages 25-plus.
Future Ready Alliance was created by an executive order signed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad. The act was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in April at the conclusion of the state Future Ready Summit.
Speakers during the all-day event stressed the issue of better preparing Iowans for future success as a nonpartisan one. Challenges in the current economic makeup of the employed in Muscatine were presented by United Way of Muscatine director Shane Orr through a presentation of the ALICE report released earlier this year.
A panel of community business and education representatives discussed opportunities through Muscatine Community College for students to learn skills to put them directly in the workforce. Emmanuel Hayford, human resources director at Tyson Foods in Louisa County, shared how the company trains maintenance technicians through its 1+2 program.
Scott Dahlke, interim executive director at MCSA, explained the nonprofit’s welding program, which gives people skills and even inspires the next generation to pursue training in welding.
Representatives from major employers talked about what they look for in new hires and the ways that they work to engage and retain millennial candidates. Employers included Kent Corp., Musco Lighting, Bayer Monsanto and HNI.
