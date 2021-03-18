Muscatine learning more about how stimulus funds can be used

MUSCATINE — Once the elation of learning that the city of Muscatine will receive $3.28 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, officials turned their attention to what will be done with the money and, more importantly, what cannot be done with the money.
City administrator Carol Webb said the city is in the process of studying the legislation. Once it is determined how the money can be used, the findings will be reported to the Muscatine City Council for consideration. A preliminary plan also will be given to the council for discussion. After hearing from the council how the money should be spent, a formal plan will be presented for adoption.
“Taking the time to evaluate where the resources need to go and to make sure we get the plan right is essential,” Webb said. “We have excellent staff resources who can provide the best insight as to where these monies can best be used.”
A preliminary plan will be presented at a future in-depth city council meeting for discussion and feedback, both from the council and from the public.
Last week, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion package that will provide $1,400 to qualified Americans, offer enhanced unemployment benefits, and send money to city, county and state governments to help with expenses due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Webb said the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and the Iowa League of Cities each released a member alert regarding the relief package and how the funds will be provided for state, county and local aid. The legislation also includes funding for education, rental assistance and transit. Funding was determined using a modified Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula.
With an estimated population under 25,000 residents, Muscatine’s payment will be sent to the state of Iowa, which will have 30 days to disperse the funds to local government in two installments, with the second installment payable a year after the first installment is sent. Funding must be spent by the end of the 2024 calendar year. Governments must provide reports to the U.S. Department of Treasury, detailing the use of the funds.
“We are beginning to evaluate what we can use this money for according to what we know right now,” finance director Nancy Lueck said. “More information will probably be provided by the federal government later, but for now the language of the legislation opens the door for many questions.”
The funding does not provide money to be used to offset tax reductions or delay a tax increase, and the funds cannot be deposited into a pension fund. The special purpose, one-time revenue will not be used to subsidize reoccurring personnel, operating and maintenance costs, according to city of Muscatine fiscal policies. The funds can be used for capital expenditures or one-time expenditures required by that revenue, but that cannot be absorbed into the City’s fiscal year budget.
Webb said every department in Muscatine was impacted by COVID-19, but in different ways and some budgets took a bigger hit than others.
“There is a lag time between the time revenue streams are generated and the reporting of what those revenue streams would actually provide,” she said.
There have been several times over the last year when Lueck and her staff reported to the City Council the financial impact COVID-19 was having on the city. Recommendations from those reports allowed the city to maintain services while deferring some personnel hiring and infrastructure work.
Mayor Diana Broderson has said that Muscatine is very good about keeping a surplus of funding, which allowed the city to be able to withstand much of the economic impact of COVID-19.