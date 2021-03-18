Muscatine learning more about how stimulus funds can be used

MUSCATINE — Once the elation of learning that the city of Muscatine will receive $3.28 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, officials turned their attention to what will be done with the money and, more importantly, what cannot be done with the money.

City administrator Carol Webb said the city is in the process of studying the legislation. Once it is determined how the money can be used, the findings will be reported to the Muscatine City Council for consideration. A preliminary plan also will be given to the council for discussion. After hearing from the council how the money should be spent, a formal plan will be presented for adoption.

“Taking the time to evaluate where the resources need to go and to make sure we get the plan right is essential,” Webb said. “We have excellent staff resources who can provide the best insight as to where these monies can best be used.”

A preliminary plan will be presented at a future in-depth city council meeting for discussion and feedback, both from the council and from the public.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion package that will provide $1,400 to qualified Americans, offer enhanced unemployment benefits, and send money to city, county and state governments to help with expenses due to the COVID-19 health crisis.