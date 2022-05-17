Muscatine library to hold annual summer reading program

MUSCATINE — Tardy book lovers take note. Now is the time to dig out that overdue library book without incurring pesky late fees.

Starting Saturday, May 21, the Musser Public Library will forgive all library fines at each patron’s request, which can be done in person or over the phone, as part of Fine-Forgiveness Week to encourage library users to return late items.

While taking advantage of this opportunity, local youth and residents can also take a moment to sign up for the library’s summer reading program. This year, the theme of the program is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

Throughout the program and its various reading challenges, the library will feature various drop-in events for readers to enjoy. The first of these will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4 and will feature a touch tank filled with small sharks and manta rays, courtesy of the Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.

Other events will include mapping with the Iowa Children’s Museum, a petting zoo, musician and rope twirler Cowboy Randy, the Bayer S.T.E.M. Outreach Team and Muscatine County Conservation, among others.

“It will be nice to be fully able to offer a full slate of programs again, where the kids can get together and we can have special guests for them to enjoy,” library Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Kathy Kuhl said.

“Kids have a long break from school, and if they don’t read their reading skills can start to slide," Kuhl said. "So why not make reading fun while also making it a group event?” she said.

In addition to all of the drop-in events, the library will also hold two different parades this summer. Musser will hold its annual Children’s Dress-Up Parade on July 4 in partnership with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The parade will meet at 9 a.m. at the corner of 2nd and Pine streets.

Then, on July 30, the library will hold an Earth-Friendly Energy Fair as the summer reading program’s grand finale. That will include two parades, with one being “people-powered” for bicycles only, and one for electric, plug-in hybrid or standard hybrid vehicles. After the parades, guests will gather in the library’s east parking lot to learn more about energy efficiency.

For a full schedule of all this year’s summer reading events, residents can go to the Musser Public Library website or Facebook page for more information.

