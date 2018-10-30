Muscatine Lions Club will host its 14th annual Soup Supper from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St.
Freewill donations will be accepted and will support many local Muscatine Lions service projects. Donations of unused eye glasses and hearing aids will also be accepted.
Featured soups include chili, tomato basil, chicken noodle, potato leek and split pea. Pies and cakes will also be served. Carry-outs will be available.
For more information, see Muscatine Lions on Facebook, or call 563-299-5913.
— Journal Staff
