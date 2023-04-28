It’s once again time for pancakes, courtesy of the Muscatine Lions Club. On Saturday, April 29, the Muscatine Lions Club will hold its annual breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Muscatine County Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon Street.

Thought to be one of their biggest fundraisers of the year — in addition to their famous pancakes — the Muscatine Lions will also serve French toast, sausage and eggs. Coffee and milk will be available to drink.

“Our pancakes are made and served with a smile,” Anton Vanicek, one of the Muscatine Lions, said as he shared his excitement for the event’s return. “We Muscatine Lions always enjoy seeing the many friends, families and others who come every year.”

While the meal itself is free, guests have the option to give a freewill donation if they wish, with all the proceeds going to support local Lions services and projects. Some of these projects include providing financial aid for those with hearing and sight expenses, scholarships, sending kids to camp and helping fund the repairs of damage caused from recent tornadoes.

Following breakfast, the Muscatine Lions will bring in Iowa State University Master Gardeners, who will be available to answer any questions that local gardeners may have about their lawns, gardens or any spring flowers that they may be thinking about planting this season.

“The Muscatine Lions appreciate the many other Muscatine organizations who also want to see good things happen,” Vanicek said. “We thank the Master Gardeners for being with us to add to our pancake event.”

The Muscatine Lions Club also expresses their gratitude toward the Salvation Army of Muscatine County for the use their facility as well as for their hospitality.