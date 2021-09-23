Muscatine Lutheran Services in Iowa worker named Direct Support Professional of the Year

MUSCATINE — Lutheran Services in Iowa hires staff members who empower people with disabilities and offer services to families.
This week, one of Muscatine's LSI staff was recognized for her contributions to the community.
During LSI’s Direct Support Professionals Week — observed Sept. 12–18 to thank human service workers for their work and the impact they’ve made — Muscatine LSI Shift Lead Vivian Ortiz was named the 2021 Direct Support Professional of the Year.
In a news release, Kelly Wagner, LSI’s statewide manager of supported community living and respite care, called Ortiz a fantastic and capable member of the Muscatine team.
“Over the past year, (Ortiz) has worked hard to keep the mood up for our clients who are unable to participate in many community activities due to the pandemic,” Wagner said. “From holding spa days, to using silly voices to make people laugh, she always strives to make the Muscatine site a better place.”
Ortiz said that she was very surprised by the honor.
“I’ve never really won an award before, so it was pretty awesome to get this award,” she said. “I was very honored to even be nominated. There’s a lot of direct support professionals throughout the state of Iowa, so it’s pretty cool to be the one picked for this award.”
As a direct support professional, Ortiz helps individuals with disabilities in their daily lives, supporting them in their goals. It’s this interaction that Ortiz considers one of the best parts of her job.
“I like the connections that I make with the clients. I spend 40-plus hours a week with them, so I’m really close to these guys,” Ortiz said. “With a job like this, the clients you take care of almost become like your family. I feel like these guys are like my brothers and sisters, and I treat them just the same. I just really like the connections that you get through having a job like this, they’re really meaningful.”