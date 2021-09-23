Muscatine Lutheran Services in Iowa worker named Direct Support Professional of the Year

As a direct support professional, Ortiz helps individuals with disabilities in their daily lives, supporting them in their goals. It’s this interaction that Ortiz considers one of the best parts of her job.

“I like the connections that I make with the clients. I spend 40-plus hours a week with them, so I’m really close to these guys,” Ortiz said. “With a job like this, the clients you take care of almost become like your family. I feel like these guys are like my brothers and sisters, and I treat them just the same. I just really like the connections that you get through having a job like this, they’re really meaningful.”