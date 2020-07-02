Muscatine makes offer to potential city administrator

Webb has served as the deputy utilities director of Fort Collins since 2014. Prior to that, she served as the regulatory and government affairs manager. She has a bachelor of arts degree in biology and chemistry from William Penn College and a master of public administration from the University of Colorado – Denver. She was born and raised in Ottumwa. She said her husband, Howard, is an art teacher. She also said the couple’s 11-year-old daughter Matilda can’t wait to start school in Muscatine and make new friends. Webb also said several of her family members still live in the area and she is looking forward to living closer to them.

Muscatine has several great assets that caught her eye, Webb said. She believes there are many good things going on and plenty of room for growth. She believes that she will be able to bring much to the table to help the community move into the future.

“There are two things I think stood out in the interview,” she said. “The first was my experience with strategic planning — and not just planning, also doing. The second thing is the system thinking process — just developing good processes that lend transparency to an organization and to local government.”