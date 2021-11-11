Muscatine Mall card shop offers collectibles for gamers

MUSCATINE — While the cards from games such as Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering are simply well-made art to the uninitiated, collectors know there are several “Holy Grail cards” that have sold for as much as half a million dollars.

While H&J Cards and Collectibles owners Dustin Holman and Nickolas Jackson don’t have any of the big ticket cards for sale, many of the graded collectible trading cards in their new store in the Muscatine Mall can run into the hundreds of dollars. Individual cards and sets for every budget are being offered as the two long-time card collectors opened their doors earlier this week.

“We’re offering everything from graded Pokemon cards to sealed products, single boosters, special collection boxes – we are carrying single Magic cards, single sports cards and a lot of sealed boxes,” Holman said.

As the team set up display cases in the store, Holman said he was the resident Pokemon expert, while Jackson favors Magic cards. They also set tables up in the store for people to come and play their favorite card games. In the future, they hope to host tournaments at the location.