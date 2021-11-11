Muscatine Mall card shop offers collectibles for gamers

MUSCATINE — While the cards from games such as Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering are simply well-made art to the uninitiated, collectors know there are several “Holy Grail cards” that have sold for as much as half a million dollars.
While H&J Cards and Collectibles owners Dustin Holman and Nickolas Jackson don’t have any of the big ticket cards for sale, many of the graded collectible trading cards in their new store in the Muscatine Mall can run into the hundreds of dollars. Individual cards and sets for every budget are being offered as the two long-time card collectors opened their doors earlier this week.
“We’re offering everything from graded Pokemon cards to sealed products, single boosters, special collection boxes – we are carrying single Magic cards, single sports cards and a lot of sealed boxes,” Holman said.
As the team set up display cases in the store, Holman said he was the resident Pokemon expert, while Jackson favors Magic cards. They also set tables up in the store for people to come and play their favorite card games. In the future, they hope to host tournaments at the location.
The idea for the store came when Jackson and Holman were working together at SSAB in Davenport. About two years ago, Holman gained a new interest in collecting cards, a hobby he enjoyed growing up, when he began showing cards to his daughter. Jackson also renewed interest in his card collection which led the two to open the card shop. Since then they've worked to get merchandise to fill the store.
Living in Virginia several years ago, Jackson worked in a card shop and understood what was needed to get the shop up and running.
Jackson said that his mother runs an insurance office in the mall, and has run clothing stores there. She told him there was plenty of space in the mall for the store. The team believed it would be a good starting point, although they hope to move to a bigger space within six months.
The store is mostly open in the afternoons and extended hours on weekends. A grand opening will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cotton candy and balloons will be given away. A raffle will be held for several Pokemon items.