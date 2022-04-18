Muscatine Mall to hold MallaPalooza music event this Saturday

MUSCATINE — Four bands will play at the Muscatine Mall for a night of music and fun.

MallaPalooza will be 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The event, previously known as MuscaPalooza, was held on the Muscatine Riverfront. This year, event organizer Chad Bishop decided to revisit those plans.

“I was planning on doing an indoor version from the get-go, but I wasn’t sure of where at the time,” Bishop said. “There isn’t really a concert venue in Muscatine, so that’s why you see a lot of outdoor concerts.”

He decided on Muscatine Mall.

“I remembered that they’ve done car shows and craft fairs at the mall before, where they would get hundreds of people,” Bishop said. “But what really drew me to (the mall) was also my goal of trying to develop the old Plaza Theaters into an event venue for music and theater events.”

While he hasn’t yet received permission to begin refurbishing the Plaza Theaters, Bishop said holding the event at the mall would be a good trial run for his eventual goals. Bishop also saw the space, with high ceilings and no pillars to block views, as ideal.

“It’s using a part of Muscatine that doesn’t usually get used but shouldn’t be forgotten,” he said. “There’s already stuff going on downtown, and this is an option that isn’t a bar or a restaurant.”

While the concert may not be at a restaurant, the restaurants connected to the mall — Chicharo’s, Diamond Dave’s, Jimmy John’s and Osaka — will be open during the event.

"We're always up for trying something new, so we're going to give it a chance, and we hope it's a successful event for the town," Mall Manager Toni Klaren said.

The concert will feature the bands Common Choir, Manhattan Blockade, Five Am and Muscatine’s Eugene Levy. Earlier in the year, Eugene Levy won the opportunity to play at the Mississippi Valley Fair after winning the Battle of the Bands QC.

Bishop said he hoped to hold other concerts that would spotlight other music genres such as country.

Tickets cost $10 for general admission and $20 for a VIP ticket, which will allow holders access to a special VIP lounge that will include complimentary soft drinks and snacks as well as early access starting at 5:30 p.m. VIPs over 21 will also be allowed to bring their own outside alcohol. Both tickets can be purchased online through https://www.dreampostonline.com/ or at the door on the night of the concert.

