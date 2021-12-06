Muscatine Mall welcomes in local crafters and Santa Claus Saturday

MUSCATINE — Residents of all ages can expect lots of holiday fun at the Muscatine Mall this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market will hold its annual “Handcrafted Christmas” event at the mall.
“I think this is probably going to be our best event ever, honestly,” Market Manager Jennifer DeFosse said. “I’m feeling pretty optimistic about that. Ever since the pandemic hit, we have noticed an outpouring of support from our customers and community like we have never seen before. People are really enthusiastic about shopping locally and having fun activities to attend, so we’re anticipating at huge crowd this year.”
This is the eighth year the Muscatine Farmers Market has held this event. According to DeFosse, the event was started in order to shine a light on vendors that may not get as much attention during the regular farmers market season, as many residents tend to focus more on the produce than the crafted items when they visit.
“I feel really proud that we’ve kept this event going for nearly a decade,” DeFosse said. “I’m also really proud of our vendors, and I’m happy that we can shine a light on them during the holidays.”
Although the focus will specifically be on crafters and vendors that have actively participated in the regular Muscatine Farmers Market, the event is still expected to have around 45 different vendors participating.
“We’re just trying to keep things a little more focused on local businesses and on highlighting our regular market vendors,” DeFosse said. “They have been working very hard to make some really unique gift ideas.”
Some of the items that shoppers can find at this event will be locally raised beef products, homemade honey and baked goods, quilts, hand-carved wooden items such as puzzles, crocheted items, acrylic items such as keychains and fountain pens, locally roasted coffee, various items for cats and dogs, homemade soaps and much more.
“There really will be something there for everyone,” DeFosse said. “It’s just amazing the range of skills that our vendors have.”
The fun doesn’t stop there. From 1-3 p.m., the Muscatine Mall will also be home to Santa and his elves during the Muscatine Park and Recreation Department’s Elves Workshop event.
This free event doesn’t require any pre-registration, kids and parents alike can come out and enjoy some fun holiday activities and games. Participants will have the opportunity to make their own holiday-themed crafts and Christmas cards, try their hand at some Reindeer Games, and even meet with Santa Claus himself.
“We’ve partnered with Parks and Rec before and it turned out really well, so we’re doing it again,” DeFosse said. “I actually serve of the Parks and Rec Advisory Commission Board, and so I really like partnering with them, as it always works out really well for both of us.”
With so many crafters and small business owners looking forward to the festive fun, DeFosse said that she hopes to see lots of people out at the Muscatine Mall this weekend.
“Every single year, my vendors up the ante a bit,” she said, “They go out on a limb a little more, they get a little more creative and really broaden the range of items that they’re bringing to appeal to everyone. You could get all of your Christmas shopping done at this event, it’s just that good.”