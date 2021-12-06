Muscatine Mall welcomes in local crafters and Santa Claus Saturday

MUSCATINE — Residents of all ages can expect lots of holiday fun at the Muscatine Mall this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market will hold its annual “Handcrafted Christmas” event at the mall.

“I think this is probably going to be our best event ever, honestly,” Market Manager Jennifer DeFosse said. “I’m feeling pretty optimistic about that. Ever since the pandemic hit, we have noticed an outpouring of support from our customers and community like we have never seen before. People are really enthusiastic about shopping locally and having fun activities to attend, so we’re anticipating at huge crowd this year.”

This is the eighth year the Muscatine Farmers Market has held this event. According to DeFosse, the event was started in order to shine a light on vendors that may not get as much attention during the regular farmers market season, as many residents tend to focus more on the produce than the crafted items when they visit.

“I feel really proud that we’ve kept this event going for nearly a decade,” DeFosse said. “I’m also really proud of our vendors, and I’m happy that we can shine a light on them during the holidays.”