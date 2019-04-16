MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was arrested and charged with burglary and sexual abuse over the weekend.
Epifanio Bautista Baltazar, 49, was arrested Sunday for allegedly illegally entering a Muscatine residence and fondling a sleeping woman. Bautista Baltazar was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
According to the arrest affidavit, Bautista Baltazar left his home after 9:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Highway 22 after dropping off his family from a "family function" on the 2200 block of 215th Street.
He returned to the residence on 215th Street and entered "without permission or right to do so." Bautista Baltazar allegedly removed his pants and got into bed with a woman who was sleeping.
The woman, who reported having consumed alcohol and a sleeping aid that night, told authorities she awoke to the man "fondling her vaginal area." The affidavit also states Bautista Baltazar allegedly partially removed the woman's underwear and touched the woman with his penis.
The woman had told him to stop touching her, but he refused, the complaint states. The woman called Bautista Baltazar's wife, and he immediately left the residence.
He is being held on $50,000 cash or surety bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 24.
