Andre Brunnett Jones II, 20, of Muscatine, has not yet entered a plea in the second-degree murder charges he faces in the shooting death of Jeremy Smith, 41, but a court document says he intends to argue self-defense in the case.

Jones appeared in court on Friday. An arraignment is scheduled at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 in the Muscatine County Courthouse unless a written arraignment is filed earlier. The initial filings stated no motive in the July 19 incident except that, according to the charges that Jones did “with malice aforethought kill Jeremy Smith by shooting him in the head with a firearm.”

Second-degree murder is a Class B felony that can bring a mandatory 50 years in prison. Due to the serious allegations, Jones is being held without bond.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call July 19 at about 12:37 p.m. reporting a shooting in apartment 305 at the Harrison Loft Apartments, 1716 Bandag Drive, in Muscatine. The address is listed on the arrest report as Jones’ address. Officers responded and found Smith deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses identified Jones as the suspect and police initiated a search. He had been sighted running away from the apartments in an unknown direction. Officers later located him at a residence at 1414 First Ave., where he surrendered without incident.

The department was assisted by several local, county and state agencies.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922, Ext. 629.