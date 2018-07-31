MUSCATINE — Police charged a Muscatine man they believe was involved in a Sunday stabbing incident.
Police on Monday arrested 25-year-old Bradley Toney on charges of domestic assault and assault following an investigation by Muscatine police.
At 7:49 a.m. Sunday, Muscatine police responded to a call about a physical fight at the intersection of 2nd and Parmalee streets.
They found that Karen Douglas Gardner, 58, had been stabbed. Muscatine Fire Department Ambulance transported Gardner to UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Phil Sargent, assistant chief of police for Muscatine, said the incident was under investigation. As of Tuesday afternoon, Sargent said a report of the arrest incident was not available to the public.
Muscatine police ask that anyone with information related to the incident call Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.
— Zachary Oren Smith