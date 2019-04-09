MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was arrested over the weekend for an armed robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Muscatine.
Antonio J. Cook, 39, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
According to the arrest affidavit, the robbery was reported to authorities around 8:42 p.m. Saturday after Cook left the store at 103 Ford Ave.
Cook was reportedly dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and ski mask and armed with a handgun. He allegedly ordered two O'Reilly Auto Parts employees at gunpoint to put the cash drawers into a bag. Cook then allegedly made the employees walk to a back room as he fled the scene.
Cook was seen on surveillance camera at 8:42 p.m. entering Travelodge hotel, 2402 Park Ave., across the street. Law enforcement found the bag, identified as belonging to Cook, in a truck bed a few stalls away from Cook's vehicle in the hotel's parking lot, the affidavit read. The bag had in it two cash drawers with about $12,000 in cash, and a black CO2 pellet, or BB, gun.
Authorities found a black ski mask and black hooded sweatshirt while executing a search warrant in a room at the hotel. A black pack, CO2 cartridges and material identifying Cook were found during a search of his vehicle.
Cook waived his right to a preliminary hearing, in court documents, and requested arraignment.
Bond is set at $25,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.