A Muscatine man was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary in the first degree and assault.

Muscatine Police reported in a news release that officers responded around 7 a.m. Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at 1816 Logan St., Apt. D1, Muscatine.

Muscom received information that a 22-year old female had been assaulted, was forcibly removed from the apartment and left the area by car, according to a Muscatine Police Department news release.

Jimmie Cothran, 38, was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree, false imprisonment, felony domestic assault and assault.

Information about the incident along with a description of the vehicle was made available statewide and a Conesville Police officer located the vehicle, occupied by Cothran and the female, at Gedney Lake near Conesville. The female was found safe. Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

A second female, 38, was also assaulted during this incident.

Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Conesville Police Department personnel assisted Muscatine Police investigating the incident.

