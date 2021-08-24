 Skip to main content
Muscatine man charged with five counts of indecent exposure
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was charged with five counts of indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to people at Muscatine High School.

Muscatine Police were called to the school campus Monday. According to the report they received, someone had spotted a male allegedly exposing himself to underage female students while on MHS property.

According to a press release from the MPD, police arrived on campus after receiving the call, but the suspected individual had already left the scene in his vehicle. Shortly after obtaining a description of the suspect, responding officers found the vehicle traveling along Houser Street and stopped him.

Officers determined the driver, identified as Jacob Morales of 1818 Schiller St. Muscatine, was the individual suspected of exposing himself. Morales was arrested, charged with five counts of indecent exposure, and taken to the Muscatine County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the Muscatine Police Department asks residents who know of Morales’ behavior or who may have additional information to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.

Morales mugshot

Muscatine resident Jacob Morales was placed under arrest and charged with five counts of Indecent Exposure on Monday. It is suspected that he was exposing himself to female students at Muscatine High School.

 CONTRIBUTED
