Muscatine man charged with sexual abuse of a child

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man is in the Muscatine County Jail under a $50,000 cash bond after being arrested Friday and charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C forcible felony.

Adam Michael DeLong remained in the Muscatine County Jail Monday afternoon. According to court documents, between the months of January and July 2020 in Muscatine, DeLong allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

During an initial appearance in Iowa District Court for Muscatine County, it was ruled that there was probably cause to believe DeLong committed the offenses and he was held over for trial. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. An order of protection was issued.