A Muscatine man was charged with stalking and harassment Friday, following his arrest by the Louisa County Sheriff's Department.

Dylan Robert Dean Meyerholz, 22, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Meyerholz is charged with aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and harassment.

