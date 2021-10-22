Muscatine man charged with witness tampering, extortion, stalking

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was arrested Thursday in connection with what police alleged is an attempt to tamper with witnesses in an attempted murder case from January.
Leonard Omar Robles, 27, was arrested at the Muscatine County Courthouse. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony, a Class D felony; extortion, a Class D felony; criminal gang participation, a Class D felony; stalking, and aggravated misdemeanor; tampering with witness or juror, an aggravated misdemeanor; and inducing witness to obstruct process, an aggravated misdemeanor. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail under $25,000 cash only bond until his initial appearance on Nov. 10.
According to the criminal charges, on Sept. 3, a man was reportedly at a restroom at 100 O’Brien Parkway, Muscatine, when Robles and another person struck him from behind, knocking him to the ground and causing him to hit his head. The man said he may have been knocked out and suffered swelling on his right cheek. Officers spoke with Robles who admitted to being involved, but said nothing further.
The victim and a woman he dates were also the victims in a stabbing, charged as an attempted murder case. The report said the two men accused are Latin Kings gang members and Robles is also a known Latin Kings gang member. The report says since the incident in January, the victim has had several issues with members of the gang, who are known to intimidate and assault people involved with ongoing criminal cases with other members.
Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts and Dayton Earl Michael Elliott, 26, of Muscatine, face a variety of charges in connection with that stabbing.
According to a news release, on Jan. 23 officers responded to a disturbance at Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview Ave., at about 11:58 p.m. On arrival, officers discovered two people had been stabbed during a fight. A 25-year-old man was still at the scene and a 35-year-old woman had already been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Two others had received unintentional cuts during the fight, which resulted in minor treatment.
Flores faces two counts of attempted murder, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 15.
The police report says that Flores “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of another and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions. According to the report, Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and during the fight used a knife to stab him twice in the upper torso. The victim suffered puncture wounds to both the front and back of his upper body. The woman was not mentioned in the report. Flores was found in possession of the knife believed to have been used. The report said the victim required serious medical intervention and hospitalization from the injuries. On Thursday a trial scheduled for Aug. 23 was canceled and a pretrial was scheduled for Sept. 10.