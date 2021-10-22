Muscatine man charged with witness tampering, extortion, stalking

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts and Dayton Earl Michael Elliott, 26, of Muscatine, face a variety of charges in connection with that stabbing.

According to a news release, on Jan. 23 officers responded to a disturbance at Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview Ave., at about 11:58 p.m. On arrival, officers discovered two people had been stabbed during a fight. A 25-year-old man was still at the scene and a 35-year-old woman had already been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Two others had received unintentional cuts during the fight, which resulted in minor treatment.

Flores faces two counts of attempted murder, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 15.