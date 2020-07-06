Muscatine man dies in car crash Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was pronounced dead after a crash Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Pettibone Avenue in rural Muscatine County.

According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 11:36 a.m. Sunday, a 2003 Ford Thunderbird driven by John L. Hintermeister, 81, of Muscatine, was traveling south on Pettibone Avenue near 41st Street when it ran off the roadway, colliding with a pile of rocks.

Hintermeister was pronounced dead and his body was transported to Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home. The incident remains under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Muscatine Fire and Fruitland Fire.

