MUSCATINE — Harvey Allbee Jr. has something very few people in Muscatine, maybe even the state of Iowa, likely have.
Muscatine’s Allbee has not only the memory of George H.W. Bush shaking his hand and conversing with him, but a thank you note from Bush sent in January of 1980.
You see, Allbee drove Bush from the Muscatine Municipal Airport to a campaign stop at what was then the Holiday Inn on U.S. 61 in Muscatine on what Allbee recalled as a typical cold, January day. Then he drove Bush back to the airport after the stop at the ballroom at the hotel.
The four- to five-mile trip lasted 10 to 15 minutes each way. On the way in, Bush boned up on all the dignitaries he needed to speak to and thank at the campaign stop.
But on the way back to the airport Bush had some time, and true to many of the national stories about him told over the weekend, he proved genuine and kind to Allbee.
“Very personalble, down to earth,” is how Allbee described Bush, who was then running against Ronald Reagan for the 1980 Republican presidential nomination. Reagan, of course, won and would select Bush as his vice president, a role he served for two terms before becoming president himself in 1989.
“Coming into town, he had to know all the stuff he needed to say right,” Albee said. “Going back, he was done with that. So we visited back and forth. He asked questions and was very cordial.”
Allbee said he himself was pretty relaxed driving then Muscatine Mayor Evelyn Schauland’s car. Allbee was the city attorney at the time, and Schauland had the Lincoln Continental but did not want to drive it, so asked Allbee.
Allbee does not recall any Secret Service agents along for the ride.
The ending to the day — and the note that followed — are what makes Allbee smile even to this day.
“He started to get out of the car,” Allbee said. “He was about halfway out of the car, and he came back in and reached over to shake my hand and thanked me. And then I received a thank you note right away—within weeks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.