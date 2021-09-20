Muscatine man plans protest against school mask mandate

MUSCATINE — A group of parents plan to demonstrate against the school district mask mandate at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Muscatine Community School District office.
During Friday’s meeting, the school board voted 6-1 to require students, staff and visitors to pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks, including the Muskie Early Learning Center, because COVID-19 vaccine is not available to students that age.
Protest organizer Jesus Gonzalez objects to the amount of time participants were given to speak before the board began deliberations. He hopes to get together a group of “like-minded people” to object.
“We are trying to persuade the school board to do their jobs,” he said. “A lot of people like me believe they had their minds made up already when they showed up.”
In an email response, Superintendent Clint Christopher said “The district respects and values the opinions of all community members along with the rights afforded to peacefully assemble. Space will be provided for those who take part on Wednesday outside our administration center on Mulberry.”
The mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday. The board agreed once vaccine is available to students that age, the mandate will be re-examined. The district encourages all students and staff to wear face coverings. Masks are not required at sporting events.
The issue was re-examined after a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools was temporarily struck down by a U.S. District Court judge.
During the meeting, about 70 people attended, most speaking against a mask mandate. The district set up an online survey for citizen input, and offered just over 30 minutes for public comment during the meeting.
After a motion was made for a vote, board president Tammi Drawbaugh stopped the meeting several times because audience members were yelling at the board. She called a 15-minute recess in the middle of one board member’s comment due to audience interference. After the recess, there were several instances where she asked Muscatine Police officers to remove vocal people.
Gonzalez said the school board is “stepping over the line,” making decisions about children that should be made by parents, and added the school district is not a public health board.
"Just because we as parents have preferences or beliefs of our own doesn’t mean a group of five or six people get to make choices for our children because they believe differently. That is what they did. I have no doubt in my mind the greater number of parents in town are against the masks.”
The minutes of the special meeting, including the Google Form with responses from district members is available on the school district’s web page at https://www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/news/minutes-of-the-special-board-meeting-on-september-17-2021/.