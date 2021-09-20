Muscatine man plans protest against school mask mandate

The issue was re-examined after a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools was temporarily struck down by a U.S. District Court judge.

During the meeting, about 70 people attended, most speaking against a mask mandate. The district set up an online survey for citizen input, and offered just over 30 minutes for public comment during the meeting.

After a motion was made for a vote, board president Tammi Drawbaugh stopped the meeting several times because audience members were yelling at the board. She called a 15-minute recess in the middle of one board member’s comment due to audience interference. After the recess, there were several instances where she asked Muscatine Police officers to remove vocal people.

Gonzalez said the school board is “stepping over the line,” making decisions about children that should be made by parents, and added the school district is not a public health board.

"Just because we as parents have preferences or beliefs of our own doesn’t mean a group of five or six people get to make choices for our children because they believe differently. That is what they did. I have no doubt in my mind the greater number of parents in town are against the masks.”

The minutes of the special meeting, including the Google Form with responses from district members is available on the school district’s web page at https://www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/news/minutes-of-the-special-board-meeting-on-september-17-2021/.

