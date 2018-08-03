Earl Nathanual Wooten IV, 25 of Muscatine, pleaded guilty Friday to theft in the first degree, theft in the second degree, two counts of theft in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
A Muscatine Police Department investigation revealed Wooten smashed a display case at the Muscatine Walmart and took several pellet guns, according to a blog post by Muscatine County Attorney Allen Ostergren. He then traveled to the Kum & Go on Park Avenue, where he brandished one of the pellet guns at a clerk. He was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle throughout the incident.
Sentencing will be at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28.
