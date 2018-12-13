Try 1 month for 99¢
Thornburg

Thornburg

 Jim Meenan jmeenan@qctimes.com

MUSCATINE — Thomas Edgar Thornburg, 44, of Muscatine pleaded guilty to theft in the first degree, theft in the second degree, and theft in the fourth degree Wednesday in Muscatine County District Court.

Investigation by the Muscatine Police Department indicates Thornburg stole brass memorial vases from numerous area cemeteries, passed checks on a closed account, and pawned stolen merchandise. He will be sentenced February 8.

