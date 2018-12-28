MUSCATINE — In a written arraignment filed Friday morning, a Muscatine man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his grandmother.
According to court documents, Darian D. Lensgraf, 19, enacted his right to a speedy trial and waived his right to arraignment in open court.
A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 25 at the Muscatine County Courthouse with a jury trial set for Feb. 11 at the courthouse, according to court documents.
Lensgraf is represented by public defenders Derek Jones and Melanie Thwing. The state is represented by Alan Ostergren.
Lensgraf allegedly killed Diana Lensgraf "willfully, deliberately, and premeditatedly," according to court documents, while also "participating in the forcible felony of burglary in the first degree."
In the criminal complaint, Lensgraf allegedly entered his grandmother's home at 2109 Breese Ave., Muscatine — where he also used to reside — sometime after 2 a.m. and stabbed her several times before fleeing the residence.
Muscatine County Joint Communications Center dispatchers received a call at 3:33 a.m. reporting a woman had been found stabbed to death at the property.
Nearly 20 minutes later, Muscatine Police located Lensgraf at a convenience store at 709 Grandview Ave. after dispatchers received a call from a clerk reporting a male subject was in the store holding a bloody knife. A knife was recovered, according to the complaint.
Lensgraf made post-Miranda statements, according to the complaint, that he took the knife to his grandmother's house with the intent to kill her.
He was arrested and made his initial appearance before the Hon. Gary Strausser later that day. A $5 million cash-only bond was set by the court.
