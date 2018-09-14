Subscribe for 17¢ / day
A Muscatine man was sentenced Friday to two counts of domestic abuse by strangulation causing injury and one count of assault causing injury.

Jeremy Richard Munson, 41, pleaded guilty to the charges that occurred in separate incidents involving the same victim, according to a blog update from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

Munson was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison and was also ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Muscatine Police Department investigated each incident.

— Journal Staff

