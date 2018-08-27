A Muscatine man was sentenced last week for his involvement in a stabbing incident in Muscatine.
Ronald V. Johnson, 40, was sentenced Aug. 22 up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury in the assault and stabbing of an unnamed individual.
According to a blog post by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren, Johnson and his brother Patrick Johnson were both involved in the 2017 attack that resulted in a deep stab wound to the victim’s chest. Patrick Johnson was previously sentenced up to 15 years in prison for the crime.
Ronald Johnson was also ordered to pay a $750 fine for the crime and to have no contact with the victim. He will complete a previous sentence for methamphetamine manufacturing at the Illinois Department of Corrections before serving his Iowa sentence, the blog post read.
