MUSCATINE — When Michael Phillips heard his name announced for another award at the Country Gospel Music Association's Silver Heart awards, he was brought to tears.
“To win four awards at one time – that’s something,” he said of receiving the Silver Heart award for Male Vocalist of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year, Traditional Country Gospel Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year at the awards' Central USA Division event.
During the ceremony in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, he was shaking so much after the third award, he thought he would need a wheelchair to get onstage again.
“I about lost it,” he said.
The awards are meaningful to Phillips because nominations are given by his peers in the Country Gospel Music Association. He was nominated with 10-15 other musicians in each category in the region. Although he’s been participating in the awards for six years, Phillips said he’s not in it for the awards, but for the music.
“I have to do it because the good Lord gave me a talent and He doesn’t want me sitting on my duff not using it," he said.
A Muscatine native, Phillips has been singing since age 12 and started singing gospel music after his wife got him involved in Jesus Mission Church.
“It brings comfort in your life. Gosh, I don’t know how to explain that. It’s kind of like medicine, it cures a lot of things and helps me solve a lot of problems and not think about things that could be.”
Phillips is no stranger to hard times. His wife died in 2005, his remaining brothers died a few years ago and he was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2015. He said singing gospel music has been his “pick-me-upper.”
Being a member of CGMA has been a blessing in his life, too. Phillips said other members of the association and fellow musicians are dependable and they "keep their word."
“I enjoy the fellowship there. It’s like one big family.”
The song Phillips performed to earn Male Vocalist of the Year is “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” He chose it because of its message.
“It’s an inspirational song that isn’t unique to any one person. Everyone can relate to it," he said. "It reassures you that God is with you and you never walk alone."
Phillips played "Love me Tender," made popular by Elvis Presley, to earn Instrumentalist of the Year. He said he started playing steel guitar years ago after having a dream he could play it. He purchased one, and was able to play a song by the end of the day. He said friends who play taught him, but he learned a lot of it on his own.
He also played with a local group, Chad Michaels Band, and has played bass guitar, steel guitar and sung back-up vocals for artists recording their music, from Nashville, Tennessee, to Mischief Studios in Muscatine.
Phillips has recorded four albums at the studio with help of studio owner, producer, back-up vocalist and friend, Parke McConnaha. His recent recording is “It’s all about Him” and he plans to keep singing as long as he can.
"I have some health issues, but I believe that I'm going to be better," he said.
The CGMA will hold its Golden Heart International awards in mid-October in Branson, Missouri, and Phillips expects to be there.
“It’s been a road that’s been full of ups and downs and trials, but no matter how bad it gets, if you lean on the Lord, He’ll do what’s best for you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.