Muscatine man's bond set at $1 million cash for Cedar County murder charge

TIPTON — Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, remains in the Cedar County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond for charges connected to the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton.

Serrano made his first appearance in Cedar County District Court Monday with assistant public defender Miguel A. Puentes on charges of first-degree murder, harassment, and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court documents. First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole or probation. During the hearing, Cedar County Magistrate Lisa Jones found probable cause to believe Serrano had committed the offenses.

According to the supporting evidence, Serrano allegedly attended a party early Sunday, July 19 in the 900 block of Quincy Avenue, Clarence, in rural Cedar County. During the party, Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry belonging to Lenny Edens, resulting in about $1,000 damage. After keying the vehicle, Serrano was confronted by other party attendees and asked multiple times to leave. A physical altercation ensued between Serrano and another person. The altercation was broken up. Serrano then made reference to a knife in his pocket and threatened to stab other individuals at the scene.