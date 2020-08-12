Muscatine march will raise awareness of child trafficking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — It was several reports involving sexual abuse of children, including some that were close to home, that convinced Jesus Gonzalez to hold a march designed to bring awareness to child trafficking.

March for Our Children will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. The tentative start will be at Muscatine City Hall. Gonzalez said it is being held in conjunction with several nationwide events designed to bring awareness to child trafficking and to demand changes to laws designed to keep children safe. The changes stress a zero tolerance policy for predators.

“Human trafficking also includes assault, sexual abuse, domestic abuse … it sort of all falls into the same category,” he said. “It’s to bring awareness and the end goal is not to stop after the event, but continue to move forward and push for stricter laws.”

Changes to the laws include: no plea deals for offenders; no light sentences; no protected custody or protection in prison for offenders; eliminating groups that seek to normalize pedophilia; and no more sexual indoctrination in schools of children.

The Facebook page for the march maintains over the last decade there is a huge push to normalize pedophilia and exposure of children to sexually charged materials as a way of convincing them to accept sexual abuse.