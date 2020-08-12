Muscatine march will raise awareness of child trafficking

MUSCATINE — It was several reports involving sexual abuse of children, including some that were close to home, that convinced Jesus Gonzalez to hold a march designed to bring awareness to child trafficking.
March for Our Children will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. The tentative start will be at Muscatine City Hall. Gonzalez said it is being held in conjunction with several nationwide events designed to bring awareness to child trafficking and to demand changes to laws designed to keep children safe. The changes stress a zero tolerance policy for predators.
“Human trafficking also includes assault, sexual abuse, domestic abuse … it sort of all falls into the same category,” he said. “It’s to bring awareness and the end goal is not to stop after the event, but continue to move forward and push for stricter laws.”
Changes to the laws include: no plea deals for offenders; no light sentences; no protected custody or protection in prison for offenders; eliminating groups that seek to normalize pedophilia; and no more sexual indoctrination in schools of children.
The Facebook page for the march maintains over the last decade there is a huge push to normalize pedophilia and exposure of children to sexually charged materials as a way of convincing them to accept sexual abuse.
Gonzalez said he is working on getting local, state and federal information on child trafficking to present during the march. Included in the information he will share during the march is the warning signs people should look for that indicate a child may be in danger.
“It happens every day,” he said. “Right in front of our faces.”
He said paperwork has been filed with city hall for the use of public property. During the event, he said, there will be a time for anyone who wishes to speak to be able to share personal experiences. After that, participants will walk on the sidewalks through the downtown area. He stressed there would not be any trouble during the event and the idea was not to block streets or to protest.
