MUSCATINE — This week's record Mississippi River crest isn't going to stop opening day of the Muscatine Area Farmers Market. In fact, vendors are hoping for a different kind of flood.
"We love it when it's flooding with people," said Ellen Dice, who sells herbal products under the name Elle Kay. "We like a river of people flowing through our market."
About 20 vendors will be set up from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot on the corner of 3rd and Cedar streets, across from City Hall. Though the market season is typically slow to start, market manager Jennifer DeFosse said, now is the best time to stop by to pick up fresh spring vegetables and heirloom plants. Visitors may find radishes, strawberries, rhubarb, lettuce varieties, and heirloom tomato and pepper plants along with baked goods, homemade health and beauty products, and artisan crafts and jewelry.
DeFosse said there are several vendors that sell heirloom varieties including a purple Bumble Bee Mix tomato, but customers can be reluctant to try them because of their appearance. The market held a blind taste test last year, comparing heirloom plants to modern ones.
"100 percent on taste chose heirloom," she said, "which didn't surprise me."
As the season rolls on through October, about 30-40 vendors are expected each week, but DeFosse said the market is always looking for vendors. Anyone interested in selling their wares may contact her at 563-571-4092.
This is Dice's 15th season selling in farmers markets across the country. Originally from DeWitt, Dice said she had her first market experience when her father took her on a trip to Seattle. They visited Pike Market, a large public market on the waterfront, and that's when she felt a spark.
"Seeing all of the artists and musicians really was a big deal," she said.
She began selling produce from a small garden she started on a card table at the Davenport Farmers Market and grew from there. Dice uses herbs to make teas, balms and salves, and makes dream catchers and beaded jewelry from gemstones, wood, shells and feathers. Her mother taught her how to make things, she said, and even supports her booth by including some of her own handknit washcloths and winter hats. Dice has sold at markets in Oregon, Vermont, Georgia and Florida. In each of those states, she has found support for local growers.
"When you buy things from me," she said, "it's my livelihood. You're paying my rent and enabling me to keep doing this."
She said one instance after she moved back to the area will be a lifelong memory. A mother brought her young daughter to the farmers market in Clinton and was looking at Dice's herbal teas. The woman explained the girl had cerebral palsy and was restless and upset, unable to sleep. Dice said the woman purchased some of her tea and gave it to her daughter. When she returned, the woman told Dice the tea had calmed her daughter for the first time in weeks. Dice said being able to provide comfort to someone who is suffering touched her. She said she takes great care in making her products and puts positive energy into them.
"It just comes out of my heart," she said.
She said she likes selling her products at the market so she can answer any questions or share her knowledge of herbal remedies. She also loves to hear from customers.
"I love feedback," she said, "I always tell people, good or bad, I want to know how my products work for you."
A Davenport resident, Dice said people ask why she doesn't set up at the Davenport market.
"I see a lot of like-minded folks as myself down there," she said, "and I kind of felt like I wanted to branch out and there was a need for my kind of thing in Muscatine."
She said she was introduced to the Muscatine market through other vendors and loved the experience. Smaller markets, like Muscatine, she said, offer more of a personal connection between buyers and sellers, unlike larger markets where visitors may get lost among the many options.
"You really get to meet people and see them again and again," she said, and I love my regular people. I know what they want and I can rely on them in some ways."
Dice doesn't have a website for customers to purchase her products and that's kind of the point. She said she has handmade business cards and prefers the person-to-person connection only a venue like the farmers market offers.
"To be able to shake the hand of your farmer or see these handmade things," she said. "To me, that's really special, and I think people totally get that who come."
There's more to the market than goods for sale; there's also an atmosphere. And musician D'Allan Rice is happy to be a part of it.
"It's just the people are so kind, they're happy," he said. "It's just a good crowd. I've gotten attached to them as an audience."
Rice said he looks forward to playing folk-blues and rock music on his guitar, and sometimes harmonica, for market goers every year, this will be his fourth. He plays covers from 1930 to 1970 and some original songs.
"They have a good time when they go there," he said of visitors, "and I feel like I'm making their experience better."
Last year was the market's 25th season and DeFosse went all out planning a large event each month to celebrate. She said the season was amazing, but she's looking forward to getting back to the roots of the market this year. The market will still have some special events happening through the season including a dance fitness class led by Kaye Miller of Refit Wellness. The free class will be from 9-11 a.m. May 25. One thing visitors can count on each week are local people selling locally sourced products.
"We kid that we're all a little crazy," Dice said. Vendors have to wake up early and some drive an hour to get to the market. Weather also keeps vendors on their toes. It could be pouring rain or gusting winds, but market vendors will be there.
"I wouldn't be anywhere else," Dice said. "There's nowhere else I want to be."
