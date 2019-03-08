I had virtually no expectations when my wife and I joined our son on his main college visit recently. It was the school he was pointing to all along. And, to be fair, we had some help from an alum setting up some meetings with some key professors.
But to paint the whole picture properly, our son was hobbling around on crutches with a broken foot. And Tuesday of this week it was plenty cold out.
Despite all of that, I have to say, the whole family — all three of us — were extremely pleased with how we were treated at this state university in Illinois.
It was the kind of treatment you would expect from a private school.
It stunned us.
We went from a “maybe” in our eyes to “let’s find a way to do this at all costs.” And let's not even look at school No. 2 or 3.
The professors gave us honest answers and advice and asked our son good questions. They made us feel like we mattered, which is everything these days. Yes?
Watching our son and the professors interact alone was priceless and made us feel like he would be in good hands at this school two hours from the Quad-Cities.
But for schools wanting to make sure they secure the commitment in this ever-competitive and definitely expensive college world, make sure above all that you have the right kids conducting the department and classroom tours.
The two young ladies showing our son around readily conversed with him and asked good questions, while giving thoughtful answers. They even let the parental units ask a question or two.
We could not have asked for better students to give him the tours. They were clearly into their jobs.
About the only people I would rank as average would be the receptionist in one department and the person she sent us to. That may not be fair to the latter, as at that point on a cold, windy day we were plenty tired. Still, when the time came, the admissions clean-up hitter really did his job, too, explaining the way to scholarship opportunities this late in the game — even to the point of emailing us right then and there with some information —besides discussing things with my wife and I for about 15 minutes.
It all added up to an enjoyable day, and made us feel good. As good as you can feel when a college education with room and board is about the average cost of a nice new car each year. At least one that’s nice by a journalist’s standards.
Of course, it gets you thinking of how important customer service is and how little many companies pay attention to it. That’s a shame, as it’s an easy sale after good customer service.
