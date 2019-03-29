MUSCATINE — “Living Wild” was the title of dog-sledder Chris Heeter’s talk to the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s full-house at the annual meeting and recognition night Thursday.
Speaking to a filled ballroom at the Merrill Inn and Conference Center, Heeter kept coming back to one central thought, which she defined as living wild: “Having the courage to bring the gift of all of what we have to all of what we do.”
In about an hour-long talk, Heeter weaved in kernels of wisdom while talking about the varying personalities of the dogs on her sled, and how each contributes to a team, and that a key is finding out why they act the way they act so she can put them in the correct role.
Among her bits of wisdom?
“How about doing unto others the way they would like to be done unto… which means stepping out of our perspective into someone else’s,” she said.
She tries to find a role for all the dogs she gets.
“Everybody has gifts,” Heeter said. “Our job in Muscatine as a whole, in your family, in your organization, is to look for those gifts and be willing to be the one to say 'Yes,' to say ‘what’s in the mix here?’ To believe in the best in one another, to appreciate the uniqueness of personalities…
“And sometimes it isn’t some big, huge thing; it’s just a little tweak.”
What Heeter mainly did was allow the audience to see humans and their behavior through her dogs so as to better understand the people they come in contact with at work and in the community.
She gave several examples of her dogs. One was named Mahzel. She could not figure the dog out as it was always getting into trouble with the other dogs and kind of bossing them around. So one day she let it free to play with other dogs and simply observed it.
What she learned was the troublesome dog did not really want to be in charge, but that it wanted and needed reassurance. She ended up pairing it up with a dog named Keeta, that was very comfortable being laid back. Mahzel could boss Keeta around and Keeta would not care. And they worked together well.
Another dog, named Dewey, could not gain weight. It took a lot of effort, visits to vets and surgery on Dewey’s esophagus. It needed a feeding tube to get it fed properly and Heeter had to be careful even after it recovered. By eight weeks old, Dewey had had seven hours of surgery.
“Every day’s a gift,” she said, describing Dewey’s feeding process during its recovery of having to stand up and eat. It eventually became a very good sled dog, she said.
The beautiful dog lived for 14 years and had a full, rich life, she said. “Dewey is my teacher, and still is my teacher,” she said.
She also told the story of a dog, Snapper, which was a natural born leader, she said.
Yet prior to the races, the dog liked to go to its doghouse and repose for a few minutes. Heeter called it getting psyched up.
Runs after she had that time to herself “were spot-on,” Heeter said.
People, like dogs, need to have some time off, too, she said, in order to get their work done.
What's in your doghouse?
“What’s in your doghouse?” she asked. “I am not talking about when you’ve got a week’s vacation. I am talking about when you’ve got two minutes between this thing and the next thing.
“What’s in your doghouse that helps you go from what I would describe as destructive busy to productive busy, back in line with your wild self? Do you know? Do things come to mind?”
It goes against our culture to think this way, or even talk about it, she said, as everything points to just go-go-go.
Some people just need to laugh for a minute, she said. Others need to just get outside for a few minutes. For some, its being quiet, she said. “It’s all sorts of things.”
“It matters,” she said, especially to the people in the chamber audience because “you are all carrying a lot (of responsibility).”
One of her final points was about authenticity. “It’s always worth it to care,” she said, noting the audience already knew that or they would not be in the chamber organization. “Maybe most especially when it looks kind of dire,” she said. “Some of the investments you make as a chamber don’t come back so fast.”
It’s hard to know if it was worth it or not. But it’s always worth it to care, she said. “The effort to not get your hopes up is effort I think not well spent.
“It’s worth it to put your hands and your hearts out there to new neighbors and new businesses that come into this community, and say, ‘yeah, what do you need? What can we do to be a loving whole community and bring more and more compassion to this world,’ that I believe, needs it.
“That’s the role, I believe you all are playing right now. And it’s a pretty big deal.”
