MUSCATINE – It’s been quite a week in Muscatine. No doubt about that.
I wasn’t at the meeting here in town with presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at the home of Randy Naber, but I want to give Beto some credit.
And not just for stopping in Muscatine, which we appreciated. But also for stopping in Burlington.
Fresh off declaring he was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States, he stopped in small towns in Iowa. To me, it shows something. Definitely a common touch. Not to mention wanting to dip his toes in the Mississippi. He will eventually, and perhaps quickly, get to the bigger cities in Iowa and elsewhere, but stopping in smaller towns, he reminded everyone that everyone is important.
Yes, he has an abundance of charisma and is a positive person by virtually all reports. Still, one of the things I found interesting is even in still shots, his charisma comes through. You also get a sense of direction. And a positive direction at that. How long has it been since this nation truly found itself marching in a positive direction?
The 2020 race is underway, and we have Sen. Amy Klobuchar coming to town Wednesday. It’s all good, as they say. Obviously, we are a long way off from fall 2020.
Still, one has to wonder if it’s possible one day people will recall March 14 as a very historic day in Muscatine.
Calling all non-profits
We keep getting more emails and calls from non-profit groups wanting to take part in writing a column. The response has been good. The door remains open. Feel free to inquire anytime at jim.meenan@muscatinejournal.com.
Happy St. Pat's Day
Hope all my Irish friends near and far enjoy this weekend. I also hope they have fun in a responsible manner. Whether truly Irish or not, be wise and ... "Drive home safely."
