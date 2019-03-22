Imagine going to dinner with a presidential candidate and being able to ask them questions.
That’s right, just you and a few other people at a dinner table talking to the man of the hour nationally — in this particular case — in Muscatine.
Well, Daniel Salazar does not have to imagine that. That’s because he’s done that.
Last Thursday when Beto O’Rourke came to Muscatine the same day he announced he was running for president, Muscatine Community College freshman Daniel Salazar went to dinner with him in the home of Nick Salazar (no relation) prior to his 7 p.m. appearance.
It was a very small dinner crowd. And only a few reporters were on hand. Daniel said he was only a bit nervous that night. The chance to interact and ask questions of a potential president eventually took over for Salazar. Daniel was chosen for the dinner because of his work in LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens).
O’Rourke brought a bottle of wine and flowers for the host family.
But to Daniel, what he mostly brought, was genuineness.
“It was very interesting,” Daniel said. “I was very honored to be there. For me and my partner there (another student leader in LULAC), it was a great opportunity to speak to a leader. We thought it was cool that he took time out of his (busy schedule) to sit down and have this small dinner there.”
Topics included mental health, DACA, guns, the environment and even the fine arts programs in Muscatine.
O’Rourke had a few questions for Daniel, like what music he listened to.
They bonded around the fact that both listened to Tony Bennett. But they conversed about more than just the ageless crooner.
Daniel spoke to him about mental health and how a friend from Guatemala was frightened to live in America because of all the guns in use.
“He was intrigued,” Daniel said of O'Rourke. “This is not something he wants America to be known for.”
For Daniel, 18, who hopes to either be a politician or a journalist after college, it was quite an experience.
“I was just honored that I was able to be there in the presence of somebody that could possibly be the leader of the free world,” he said.
It both inspired him to want to check out other politicians when they come to town or the region, and made him more curious.
Others at the table included another member of the city council, Nick Salazar, head of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), a representative of the Catholic diocese in the area and a person who works with minorities in the area.
Daniel also recalls a small handful of reporters on hand, including ones from the New York Times and Washington Post.
“It was very informative to go there and also see what other people in the community were thinking,” Daniel said. “They seemed to bring up these issues. It made me think they were thinking about this as well.”
When O’Rourke left for his 7 p.m. appearance at another home in Muscatine, where the media was waiting in larger numbers, Daniel called it a day.
It was a good day – to be sure.
“This was a person I want to be able to talk to,” Daniel said. “And this is a chance for us to communicate and to understand who this person really is. They are not on stage, so I don’t have to guess.
“I can see their face. And they can see me. They can’t go out the backdoor and try to get out of there.”
The fact that O’Rourke was in Muscatine on the very day he had announced his intention to seek the Democratic nomination for the presidency meant something to Daniel. But it wasn’t the most impressive thing.
“It impressed me more how humble he was to take time to have that (dinner),” he said. “I thought it was pretty humble of him.”
