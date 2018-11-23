MUSCATINE -- When you first talk to Muscatine’s Jim Weigand on the phone, the words that come to mind are “codger.” As in a colorful elderly fellow. He freely admits he’s up there in the age bracket.
But as you talk to him, you discover there is much, much more to this Pittsburgh native, who has lived and worked in Muscatine for decades.
Some would say he’s done it all — survived a bout with colon cancer, had a pacemaker put in — and with his wife of nearly 60 years, Carol — raised four kids. They're even a grandparents to six.
But as you get to know him, the pacemaker makes a lot of sense. For few have a heart that works as much overtime as Weigand, a former department head at H.J. Heinz.
“He’s a staple in the Muscatine community,” said Scott Dahlke, interim executive director for the Muscatine Center for Social Action, where 86 people will be fed by the Knights of Columbus Thursday. They are part of more than 1,000 again this year receiving a Thanksgiving Day meal, thanks to an effort Weigand started long ago.
“His heart is as big as our town,” Dahlke added. “He will go out of his way to make sure that people are eating well and feel loved on Thanksgiving.”
It wasn’t always that way, Weigand would be the first to tell you. Not that he was ever a bad guy. He’s always been a Catholic man of faith. He was a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary and St. Mathias for 27 years until a fall three years ago made it difficult to climb the steps to the altar.
His philosophy at work was if you did your job, he would leave you alone. If not, he would let you know.
But that bout with colon cancer 26 years ago seemed to be a bit of a wake-up call. Weigand had a lot more to offer. And the then relatively non-active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary and St. Mathias, took stock after 56 chemotherapy treatments, plenty of support from co-workers and the nurses who cared for him.
“When the cancer hit, it just changed my whole perspective in life,” Weigand said. “I’ve learned a lot from that experience and I’ve tried to pass it on, especially with our children.”
Whether it be the Relay for Life (he has also served on the Cancer Society board) or Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner effort or even restarting the Knight’s Squires (for 11-18 year olds) after it was dormant for 22 years…Weigand has a giving heart, and is one busy man.
“He is a super guy and he has a giant heart,” said Eric Blair, who along with his wife, Emily, will be running the Thanksgiving Dinner project going forward.
When Weigand does have some free time, it’s likely spent in prayer or tending to his wife. He makes it to St. Mary and St. Mathias Monday noon rosary most of the time.
The Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Day Dinner Project is in its last year with Jim at the helm. He’s got his share of aches and pains these days, including arthritis. And his wife is not in good health either.
“He’s not getting around as well as he used to,” Blair said.
But when asked by Jim to take over, Eric Blair was happy to oblige. “It’s something that you don’t want to see fall apart,” Blair said. “It’s one of those things that is a great community program. Our family didn’t want to see it slip and go away just because Jim can’t do all the things he used to. So when he asked, it was pretty easy to say, 'yes,' and take it over.”
Weigand made sure he turned it over to the Blairs in very good financial shape. That’s just the way this gem does things.
And based on the financial figures he shared, he has certainly done that.
But if this is his last year, it begs the question: What will he do with the free time next year?
Jim, a lifelong Pittsburgh Steeler fan, who even flew on a plane with Terry Bradshaw, and has heard a few of his entertaining stories, knows that answer easily.
Of course, he will watch the Steelers when he can. But his main plan is to spend more time with his wife as they care for each other in their latter years. He also plans to continue to help out with the Knights of Columbus Council 1305 Thanksgiving Day Dinners.
“I’ve already told Emily and Eric I will be there to help them with the program,” he said, “until my dying day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.