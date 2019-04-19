The ongoing challenge for Muscatine Community School District and the city regarding the need to have a storm shelter in the new proposed science wing is a difficult one.
Money is tight everywhere, and tax is a three-letter word that feels like it has four. Plus the last thing a city that receives tax money wants to do is cause the cost to go up on a building project for its own citizens.
Adding $1.2 million in cost to an already $8 million project is indeed a hard pill to swallow.
And yet, it only takes one tornado with hundreds of people packed safely in a 3,000 square-foot storm shelter to see the immense value of such an addition.
At the same time, we are well aware that it could go unused for 364 other days per year.
Of course, the requirement could stem from the Moore, Oklahoma tornado from May 20, 2013.
I remember it well. I was visiting my mom in the hospital in the Quad-Cities and paying close attention to the Weather Channel, as soon I would be driving four hours plus east to return to Indiana.
The Weather Channel, or whatever we were watching, showed the storm clouds overhead in Moore, and the commentators eventually saying what happened with those clouds did not look good.
In the end, 24 people were killed, another 212 injured.
Among the dead were seven school children who died in Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore. They died when a wall collapsed on them. The lack of a storm shelter was viewed as part of the problem.
That’s the reason there is a requirement for storm shelters, which come with a heavy price, but not near as heavy as the cost of one life.
There’s simply no easy answer on these potential problems. And it is very expensive for one room that might be used two to three days a year. And maybe even not at all, depending on weather patterns.
Still, the requirement in a town that was hit by a tornado in the past year is hard to argue with. And we all know what would happen if a few lives were lost because the precaution was not taken.
It’s not an easy decision, whether it's $500,000 or $1.2 million but building a storm shelter—despite the cost—is likely the smartest, safest and best decision.
Sunny river scene
Walking down the street Friday morning in Muscatine with the sun shining brightly on the Mississippi River, I was reminded how majestic that scene can look. Of course, the closer I got and saw the river overflowing into the downtown parking lot, I was also reminded it can look a little less majestic in such cases.
