MUSCATINE — Some Muscatine construction projects may wrap up before the end of the year, weather depending, of course.
After two years of work and a reopening, then closing due to flooding, Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project is on its way to completion.
City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said the final section from Oak Street to Mad Creek is anticipated to open Nov. 30, not too far off the original completion date of mid-November.
"Most of the roadway has been completed with some sidewalk and landscaping yet to accomplish," he said. "Of course, that date is dependent on the weather."
Crews are also making headway on another years-long project by nearing the end of the construction year work for phase four of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project.
"Underground work is complete and the contractor is now preparing for the final pours of concrete," Jenison said.
Completion date for all construction and streets open is set for sometime between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
"Again these dates are dependent on the weather," Jenison said.
The project involves separation of combined older and newer sewers and began in 2013 to standards set by Environmental Protection Agency. The city council approved plans in February for phase four.
Parking near the Muscatine Soccer Complex has been paved along Houser Street and the practice field has been seeded, Jenison said. The parking lot will have up to 228 spots to accommodate visitors to the soccer fields.
Other attractions in the area are Pollinator Park and Muscatine Dog Park, which opened earlier this year, and West Side Trail. The first portion of the trail is expected to be placed this week, Jenison said. Both parking and field preparation are pieces of the Houser Street Parking Expansion Project that the council approved in May. The original completion date was set for sometime over the summer.
"There is still a lot more work to do on this project," Jenison said, "but Parks and Recreation staff believe that the parking lot portion of the project will be completed over the winter."
Repairs to the concrete on Division Street, Stewart Road and Houser Street have been completed as part of the Full Depth Patch Project. Those locations were "the largest areas for the project," Jenison said.
Logan Street may also be finished, he said, and the contractor is working on the remaining areas, 2nd Avenue, Fulliam Avenue and Park Avenue West.
"I am working to verify their progress," Jenison said, "but have not heard back from the project engineer."
