Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark gives his first State of the City address

MUSCATINE — After his first three months as the mayor of Muscatine, Brad Bark took to the airwaves Thursday with the help of city administrator Carol Webb to give his first State of the City Address.

The address was pre-recorded at Muscatine Community College. During the presentation, Bark and Webb gave a positive outlook for the present and future of Muscatine. Mayor Bark focused on Muscatine's future and how the city will reach its goals. He said the people of Muscatine needed to celebrate their accomplishments, work together to improvement community, and create opportunity for all.

“Over the past two years we have come a long way,” he said. “It feels good to get out of the house and walk in our historic downtown or enjoy the city’s 15 miles of active trails and our 21 park and recreational areas to socialize with others from the community.”

Prior to the address, the City of Muscatine solicited questions. City communications manager Kevin Jenison read the questions to Webb and Bark. The first asked about accomplishments the city has made over the last year coming out of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Bark cited a goal-setting session in December 2021, saying it was great to learn more about on-going projects and determine what was being done as well as issues that needed to be addressed as a team. He also recognized the adoption of Ignite Vitality through Workforce Housing as the city’s housing plan. He said over 200 housing units have been started over the last year and 100 more are in pre-development. The council has also worked to eliminate nuisance properties.

In answering a question about privately-funded projects the city has supported, Bark spoke of the Stanley Center for Peace and Security’s renovation of the former Musser Library into a headquarters. He said it will be the first certified Living Building in Iowa, with the capability of generating more than its own power and catching rainwater for use inside the building. He also said the south end community recreation project is a $2 million renovation of Taylor Park, including splash pads. The riverfront amphitheater project will provide a venue for local music. Bark spoke of the Arbor Commons Subdivision, which is beginning to build several new houses.

“We are greatly improving animal ordinances to promote a safe community for animals and humans,” he said. “The citizens who come into the city council meetings – we are so thankful for you, just to get your feedback on everything.”

Webb said people may be interested in volunteering on a city board or commission. Jenison said the city’s web site is a great source of information for what is going on in the city and to offer comments.

The full address can be viewed on the City of Muscatine’s YouTube channel, on the Muscatine in Focus YouTube channel, or the Muscatine Communications YouTube channel.

