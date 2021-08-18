Muscatine Mayor Broderson: Railroad crossing delays have decreased

MUSCATINE — The trains blocking Muscatine railroad crossings are moving again.

Mayor Diana Broderson met with Canadian Pacific Railways to revisit the issue of trains blocking crossings for extended periods of time. Mayor Broderson said wait times at crossings have been greatly reduced.

There are still instances where vehicles waiting at the crossings have a delay of more than 10 minutes, but those instances have decreased. Broderson reminds people to call the number on the sign on or near the railroad crossing arms if crossings are blocked for more than 10 minutes.

During a return meeting with Canadian Pacific executives, Broderson reported, log entries were found to be dramatically decreased.

“They still have a few here and there, and they admitted they are not perfect, but they will continue to work on it,” Broderson said. “I think the people are very pleased with the outcome.”

She said the city is going to continue to follow up on the issue to make sure it doesn’t become a problem again. Broderson has also spoken with the Fruitland City Clerk regarding the crossing in Fruitland.