Muscatine Mayor Broderson: Railroad crossing delays have decreased

MUSCATINE — The trains blocking Muscatine railroad crossings are moving again.
Mayor Diana Broderson met with Canadian Pacific Railways to revisit the issue of trains blocking crossings for extended periods of time. Mayor Broderson said wait times at crossings have been greatly reduced.
There are still instances where vehicles waiting at the crossings have a delay of more than 10 minutes, but those instances have decreased. Broderson reminds people to call the number on the sign on or near the railroad crossing arms if crossings are blocked for more than 10 minutes.
During a return meeting with Canadian Pacific executives, Broderson reported, log entries were found to be dramatically decreased.
“They still have a few here and there, and they admitted they are not perfect, but they will continue to work on it,” Broderson said. “I think the people are very pleased with the outcome.”
She said the city is going to continue to follow up on the issue to make sure it doesn’t become a problem again. Broderson has also spoken with the Fruitland City Clerk regarding the crossing in Fruitland.
In July, Broderson met with railroad executives regarding multiple complaints that trains were taking a long time going through railroad crossings and traffic was backing up. After the initial meeting in July, the railroad promised to investigate the issue and would address it with two area managers involved with the blockages.
“We’re very pleased and we think we are on a very good path,” Broderson said. “The community supports the progress that has been made and we will continue following it. If we see a problem return we will get back on it right away. We know how to get action now and will continue to do that.”
In the event of a severe emergency such as a medical issue or fire, the city has an emergency number it can call to get the crossings open. Broderson said this can only be used by emergency personnel and it involves uncoupling cars at the intersection so emergency vehicles can get through.