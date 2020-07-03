Muscatine Mayor Broderson to issue mandatory face covering proclamation
Muscatine Mayor Broderson to issue mandatory face covering proclamation

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson plans to issue a city-wide mandatory face covering proclamation.

She will hold a news conference at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, in the City Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall.

As of Friday at 9:30 a.m., Muscatine County had 624 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 44 deaths. Iowa has 30,555 confirmed cases and 719 deaths.

Confirmed cases have risen since Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed restrictions on businesses in late May.

Iowa's Rt rate, or the average rate of spread, was 1.08 as of Friday morning. That means for every positive case, and average of 1.08 additional people are infected. Any number over 1.0 means the virus is actively spreading.

Mayor Diana Broderson
Concerned about COVID-19?

