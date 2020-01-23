{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Biden for President campaign has announced that among the latest group of endorsements of the former vice president for the Democratic nomination to run for president of the United States is Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson.

According to a press release from the campaign, Broderson was among three Iowa legislators who voiced support for Biden in the Feb. 3 Iowa caucus.

“I’m caucusing for Joe because he has the right experience and the right value set to deliver for working families, but most importantly, he’s the Democratic Party’s best bet to beat Donald Trump,” Broderson said. “There are a lot of great candidates for Iowans to consider, but only Joe Biden has the track record and the vision to lead this country as president — starting on day one.”

The release also named firefighter and state senate candidate Steve Gorman of Council Bluffs and Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pattechaum as endorsing Biden.

With about a week and a half left until the Iowa caucus, Biden is touring Iowa with Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Iowa), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.), and Rep. Colin Allred (Texas). Polling shows Biden with a slim lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sanders and Warren are in Washington, D.C., for the impeachment hearings.

