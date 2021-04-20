Muscatine mayor to hold first State of the City address Thursday evening

MUSCATINE – For the first time, Muscatine residents will get the chance to hear how the city has been doing over the previous year as the first State of the City Address will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The address, by Mayor Diana Broderson, is being prerecorded and will be shown on the City of Muscatine’s YouTube channel. The event will be the first time a mayor has done a State of the City address, although Broderson said they are common in other cities. She said she has been working with city administrator Carol Webb and with the department heads to be able to put together a picture of how the city is doing and how well it is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Typically this is something that is done after budgets are done each year,” Broderson said. “That is the time frame we chose. We hope to do this each year from now on after budgets are completed just to give the community certain highlights and some future things.”
She plans to cover highlights of how the past year has impacted the city and the current environment. Broderson said she will cover most departments and give some of the highlights in each one.
Broderson said she had planned to hold State of the City meetings since she became mayor, but hadn’t gotten around to it until now. She said that she spends a lot of time communicating with the people of Muscatine and this is another way to make sure they know what is going on in city government.
“Transparency has been my goal since becoming mayor and each year I have been able to increase that,” she said. “This last year I have been doing an update for the community every day and this is just adding to that – making sure the people get an update on what the city looks like.”
She said elected officials and city staff work for the people and its only stands to reason they should get a regular report on what the city is doing on their behalf.
Another issue the city has been focused on over the past year, Broderson says, is unity. She said everyone working together for the good of the community is important and she reports that people working as a team is at an all-time high.
Among other goals Broderson has been working on is restoring meetings between city, county and school governments. The first such meeting was held late last month.