Muscatine mayor to hold first State of the City address Thursday evening

MUSCATINE – For the first time, Muscatine residents will get the chance to hear how the city has been doing over the previous year as the first State of the City Address will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The address, by Mayor Diana Broderson, is being prerecorded and will be shown on the City of Muscatine’s YouTube channel. The event will be the first time a mayor has done a State of the City address, although Broderson said they are common in other cities. She said she has been working with city administrator Carol Webb and with the department heads to be able to put together a picture of how the city is doing and how well it is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Typically this is something that is done after budgets are done each year,” Broderson said. “That is the time frame we chose. We hope to do this each year from now on after budgets are completed just to give the community certain highlights and some future things.”

She plans to cover highlights of how the past year has impacted the city and the current environment. Broderson said she will cover most departments and give some of the highlights in each one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}