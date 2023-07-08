The Muscatine City Council still has to go through a letter from Great Plains Action Society (GPAS) and determine how feasible the requests listed are, but Thursday’s council meeting ended with the promise that the two groups would work together in the future.

“We’ll be meeting,” Mayor Brad Bark promised members of GPAS as public comments regarding an incident at the Independence Day parade ended. “We’ll be getting busy."

During the meeting Bark had read a statement apologizing for two members of the parade who simulated a Native American woman tied up and being led by a rider on a horse. After the statement GPAS presented a letter making several requests, saying the steps were necessary for truth, justice and healing.

Bark is also the president and CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the group that organized the parade.

“We assure our community, our state, and our country that this will never happen again in Muscatine, Iowa,” Bark said. “Regardless of how this happened with insensitive choices made by two individual parade participants, I acknowledge that we, as parade organizers, we bear significant accountability for what happened and for making sure it will never happen again.”

Bark later commented he had not seen the women in costume prior to the parade. He was riding in a truck toward the front of the parade and the women were at the very end. As the parade ended, he said, he had gotten several texts reporting them. He had confronted the two women. Bark promised the process for entering the parade will become more strict.

During the response, GPAS delivered a letter outlining several steps that can be taken by the city to help heal the pain caused by the incident.

“This was an absolute act of racism and colonial violence,” said speaker Daniel Velasquez. “The action steps we provided will help the city of Muscatine, the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and all involved in the fight of entrenched racism and white supremacy in this country.”

After the meeting, GPAS director Sikowis Nobiss said she was satisfied with how the meeting had gone and was very hopeful. She was happy Bark had said he plans to move forward with discussions with the organization. She commented Bark had called her before the meeting to see if she was going to attend.

“I feel like he is taking it seriously,” she said.

Nobiss also said she appreciated everyone who took the time to talk, admitting it is an emotional issue for many.

Also at the meeting Muscatine resident Maria Liendo said she felt many issues had been identified during the meeting. She said that she still hoped to see more of an apology.

As the council members gave their closing statements, council member John Jindrich commented that, beyond the “hurtful event,” Independence Day had been a success. He thanked all the people who had worked to put the programs together.

Close 050816-powwow001 Beedoskah Stonefish 18, of Suttons Bay, MI., dances the Fancy Shawl dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held at Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow002 Women join the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow003 Demery Jackson works on the hair of her neice, Cherish Kingbird 12, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow004 Caitlyn Nicholas (L) of London Ontario along with her sister Jasmine Phillps both with the Oneida Nation, shade their faces with feather fans, Sunday, May 8, 2016, while watching the ceremonies at the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow005 Native Americans from several Nations wait to dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow006 Colorful bead work highlights the headband of a dancer Sunday during the Grand Entry of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions at Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery 050816-powwow007 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow008 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow009 Native American Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow010 Vera Kingbird of Bemidji, Minn., dances during the Grand Entry on Sunday at the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery Photos: Algonquin River Powwow of Champions - Sunday The last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions took place, Sunday, May 8, 2016, on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow001 Beedoskah Stonefish 18, of Suttons Bay, MI., dances the Fancy Shawl dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held at Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow002 Women join the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow003 Demery Jackson works on the hair of her neice, Cherish Kingbird 12, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow004 Caitlyn Nicholas (L) of London Ontario along with her sister Jasmine Phillps both with the Oneida Nation, shade their faces with feather fans, Sunday, May 8, 2016, while watching the ceremonies at the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow005 Native Americans from several Nations wait to dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow006 Colorful bead work highlights the headband of a dancer Sunday during the Grand Entry of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions at Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery 050816-powwow007 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow008 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow009 Native American Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow010 Vera Kingbird of Bemidji, Minn., dances during the Grand Entry on Sunday at the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery