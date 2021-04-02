Muscatine memorial planned for Breasia Terrell

MUSCATINE – A memorial event is being arranged for 6 p.m. Saturday evening along the Muscatine riverfront to remember Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl whose remains were identified earlier this week.

According to organizer April Moore Hernandez, people are invited to meet by the Mississippi Mist water fountain along the Mississippi River and tie purple balloons to the railings along the riverfront as people in Davenport did Thursday evening. People are also encouraged to bring purple candles and teddy bears.

According to a Facebook post, Muscatine Power and Water, which is in charge of the lighting of the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge, will light the bridge purple in Breasia’s honor.

Davenport police reported Wednesday that human remains found by fishermen on March 22 had been positively identified as Breasia, who had been reported missing on July 10 after staying overnight at her half-brother’s father, Henry Earl Dinkins, a convicted sex offender who is a person of interest in the case. No arrests in her death have been made. Dinkins remains in custody for sex offender violations not related to Breasia’s disappearance.

