MUSCATINE — After nearly two years, a Southend Muscatine bakery is closing its doors.
Ninel's Mexican Bakery in the Western Mall, 801 Oregon St., will close at the end of business Sunday.
The bakery announced its departure Thursday in a post on its Facebook page in English and Spanish. The post received many comments and reactions mostly reading, "so sorry to hear this."
"We would like to thank everyone who always supported our business from the bottom of our hearts. We want to thank you," the post read in part.
Gilberto and Brenda Osorio, opened the business Aug. 5, 2017, with help from relative Angel Osorio.
Ninel's Mexican sweet bread was reportedly the best in Muscatine and several comments on the Facebook post mentioned the Tres Leches Cake. The shop also sold cupcakes, rolls and pastries from a large glass case.
Comment from owners on the closing was not available Thursday. Hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Western Mall, developed by Tom Meeker, features other retailers Motley Mae Photography studio, Land of Oz, an arcade restoration shop, Izalco, a Salvadorian-Mexican restaurant, and nonprofit Family Resources.
Ninel's Mexican Bakery can be reached at its Facebook page.
