Muscatine middle and high schools to soon install vape detectors

MUSCATINE — At the start of this week’s Board of Education meeting, the Board’s student council representatives provided a brief update on the status of the vape detectors that were discussed in 2021, stating that these detectors would soon be installed in some of the bathrooms within the district’s middle and high school.

According to Muscatine High School (MHS) Principal Terry Hogenson and District Director of Communications Tony Loconsole, the decision to purchase vape detectors for both MHS as well as Susan Clark Jr. High (SCJH) was made at the end of the last school year.

These detectors have since been ordered, however, due to increased demand, they have not yet arrived due to many other districts ordering them and a confirmation date on their delivery has not been provided but they are expected to arrive soon.

Loconsole stated that the intent of the district is to try out the detectors and, if they prove to be effective in deterring incidents of vaping within the middle and high school, the district will plan to install more in the future.

“There is a general rise in vaping across the country, and companies have continued to improve detection devices, making it a good time to pursue adding them to our security system,” Loconsole said. “Anything that MHS and SCJH can do to reduce the usage of vaping at school is a good thing for all.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Office on Smoking and Health has listed the various risks of e-cigarettes for children, teens and young adults. It has been stated that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, with a CDC study finding that 99% of the e-cigarettes sold in assessed venues in the United States contained nicotine, even if the products being purchased either don’t disclose the amount of nicotine they contain or claim they have 0 percent nicotine, which can harm an adolescent brain, negatively affect an adolescent’s mental health and increase their risk for future addictions.

As the Muscatine school district continues waiting for the arrival of the detectors, Hogenson assured that the MHS Safety Team will continue checking restrooms periodically throughout the school day. Any students caught vaping will be immediately ticketed and disciplined appropriately.

“MHS takes vaping very seriously and will continue doing whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff members,” Hogenson said.