Muscatine middle school teacher wins Golden Owl award nomination; receives $500

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine teacher was surprised with a bit of extra recognition — and cash — this week.

Susan Clark Jr. High FFA teacher Ashley Wiebe was recognized Wednesday by members of the Muscatine FFA team, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa FFA Foundation, Nationwide Insurance and the Lee Agency for being selected as a finalist for the 2022 Golden Owl Award.

Presented by Nationwide and the Iowa FFA Foundation, the award recognizes outstanding agricultural educators across the state of Iowa for their hard work and dedication. Finalists can be nominated by students, fellow teachers or other supporters.

A graduate of the Muscatine FFA program, Rob Schmidt from the Lee Agency shared several of the nominations Wiebe had received from students and fellow teachers. Many called Wiebe "outstanding" and "dedicated." recalling how she has spent countless hours working with and mentoring her students.

"(Wiebe) gives 100% every day to show today’s youth just how amazing agriculture is and what great opportunities there are for students," Schmidt read from one of the nominations. "Her classroom is always fun, inviting and open to everyone. I promise there is not a teacher more deserving of this award than her."

A former student wrote that Wiebe has had a profound, positive influence on the FFA program by getting students involved at the middle school level and keeping them engaged through high school.

One teacher recalled how Wiebe often helps students with their 4H projects after school and even helped a young child who had previously experienced a trauma related to livestock become more comfortable around them.

"(Wiebe) goes above and beyond for all her students, and is so dedicated to teaching agricultural education to all of her students," Schmidt continued reading from the nomination forms. "She spends hours outside of school with students practicing for competitions and judging contests. She is so knowledgeable about agriculture, and is an amazing instructor."

After receiving her award, Wiebe took the time to thank those who nominated her.

"It really makes me feel like all the hard work over the past few years has paid off, and (regarding my students) – I wouldn’t be willing to be as driven as I am without having good kids and good families to work with," Wiebe said.

She also thanked her fellow agriculture teachers in the Muscatine school district.

"We work together really well as a team, and I think that’s why this program is as successful as it is," Wiebe said.

Wiebe will compete at the state FFA convention in April against six other teachers for the title of Iowa Agricultural Educator of the Year. If she wins, she will receive an additional $3,000 as well as the Golden Owl Award trophy.

